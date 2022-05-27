Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 872,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,443. The company has a market cap of $258.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

