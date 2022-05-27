Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.
NASDAQ ARBK opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
