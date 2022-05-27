Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Compass Point to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARBK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.