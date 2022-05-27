ARMOR Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $31,510.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008926 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

