Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 76.7% in May

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.