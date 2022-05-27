Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 76.7% in May

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of 122.06 and a beta of 0.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

