Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Update

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 122.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ashford by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $28.27.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

