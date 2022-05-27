ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Lowered to $3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.39 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ASLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150,918 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

