Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of ASPU opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

