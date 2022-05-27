Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $20.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

ARZGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.