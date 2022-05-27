Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $1.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo acquired 132,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

