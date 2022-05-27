Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.28) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

ATASY stock opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

