Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $366,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

