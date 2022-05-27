Atlantic Securities Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after buying an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

