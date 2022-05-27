Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stake Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

