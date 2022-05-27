Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $210,241.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $401,460.01 and $210,241.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,046.34 or 0.03622307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00509763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.