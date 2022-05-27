Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

