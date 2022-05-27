Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $19.75 on Friday, hitting $211.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,099. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.10.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

