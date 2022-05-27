Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.220-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $19.75 on Friday, hitting $211.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,099. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $173.90 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average of $235.31.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.