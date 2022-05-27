Autonio Hits Market Capitalization of $570,295.21 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $570,295.21 and approximately $2,369.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,088.56 or 0.03804135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00514652 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008933 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

