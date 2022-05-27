Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,608 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 64,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. 1,738,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,630,953. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00.

