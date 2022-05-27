Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,128,000.
SOXX traded up $12.88 on Friday, reaching $424.30. 21,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.