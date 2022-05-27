Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,128,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX traded up $12.88 on Friday, reaching $424.30. 21,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $377.33 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.