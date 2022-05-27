Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $377,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.