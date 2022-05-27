Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Shares of CLSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 471,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,511. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.