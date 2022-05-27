Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

IEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. 76,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

