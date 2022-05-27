Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $618,925,000 after buying an additional 140,785 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,960,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.