Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,513 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 3.2% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,981,000 after buying an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,079,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $20,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter.

IXG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.87. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

