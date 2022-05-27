Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $4.44 on Friday, hitting $219.38. 29,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.98 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

