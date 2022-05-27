Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Avangrid accounts for about 1.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AGR stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

