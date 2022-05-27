Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.38 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Avaya has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avaya by 3,191.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avaya by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

