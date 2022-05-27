Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

AVID stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

