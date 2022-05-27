Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $231.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ CAR traded up $15.94 on Friday, hitting $200.98. 1,050,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

