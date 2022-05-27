Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

AXTA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,939. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

