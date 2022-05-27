Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.60.

Shares of AXON opened at $98.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.47 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

