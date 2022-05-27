Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 168,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AYRWF shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.