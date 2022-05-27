Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.31. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

