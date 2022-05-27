Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 39,765 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 590.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.48. 242,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

