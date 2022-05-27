Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,461 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,255,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $10.91 on Friday, reaching $417.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.17 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

