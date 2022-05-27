Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91,961 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 610,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

