Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.57 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,918 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $506.79. The company had a trading volume of 162,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

