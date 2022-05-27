Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.10. 459,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,358,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.