Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.34.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.45) to €7.30 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.34) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

