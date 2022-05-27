Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
