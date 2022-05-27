Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.