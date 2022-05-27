Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.39 on August 26th

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.39 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

BMO stock opened at C$135.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$121.76 and a 1 year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.54.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

