Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

