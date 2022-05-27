Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$155.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:BMO opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $95.37 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $215,953,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

