Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.61.

NYSE:BNS opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

