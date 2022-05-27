Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.22.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 28,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,691. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

