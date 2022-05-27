Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 776.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,765 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

