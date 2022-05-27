Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.61.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

