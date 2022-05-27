Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

