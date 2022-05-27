Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Banner makes up 4.8% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Banner worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Banner by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.57. 2,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,730. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

