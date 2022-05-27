Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €4.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.79) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.67 ($7.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €4.27 ($4.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.35. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($7.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.